MapmyIndia invests in drone firm Indrones to expand customer offering
Business Standard

Tata mulls merger of arm for exemption from RBI as NBFC upper layer tag

Legal sources said Tata Sons will have to submit audited financial data of each subsidiary and its step-down subsidiaries--about 1,300 firms in all--in order to seek exemption

Topics
Tata Sons | NBFC | Tata group

Dev Chatterjee  |  Mumbai 

Tata

Tata Sons, the holding company of the Tata group, is studying the option to merge one of its 100 per cent operating subsidiaries with itself to get an exemption as the NBFC (non-banking finance company) upper layer tag from the Reserve Bank of India.

Tata Sons

First Published: Mon, February 13 2023. 18:24 IST

