Whirlpool profit before tax drops 92% to Rs 24.4 crore in June quarter

Business Standard

Tata Starbucks bullish on India despite hiccups: CEO Navin Gurnaney

The company's expansion plans for the country remain intact

Tata Starbucks | Coronavirus | Indian companies

Pavan Lall  |  Mumbai 

Tata Starbucks CEO Navin Gurnaney, who took charge of the iconic coffee company in India in early 2019, tells Pavan Lall that despite the pandemic having temporarily closed a third of their outlets, the company’s expansion plans for the country remain intact. Half a dozen more stores are slated to open before the end of August.

The company, which saw revenue increase four times to Rs 447 crore in FY20 over four years, also launched its first drive-through in Chandigarh, introduced turmeric-infused products and will be revamping its packaging and delivery containers. Edited ...

First Published: Fri, August 07 2020. 06:05 IST

