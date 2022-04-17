Tata Steel board to consider split of equity shares on May 3

-
ALSO READ
Increasing production, raw material security steel sector's focus in 2022
PLI scheme for specialty steel likely to attract Russian investors
Citigroup to split Institutional Clients Group's operations, tech functions
Tata Steel Q3 net profit surges 139% to Rs 9,598 cr, revenue rises 45%
Tata Steel PAT up 139% to Rs 9,598 cr in Dec qtr on economic recovery
-
The board of Tata Steel Ltd. will consider a proposal to split its equity shares bearing a face value of Rs 10 apiece, the steelmaker said in an exchange filing.
The decision will be subject to regulatory, statutory and shareholder approvals, the company said, without providing details such as the split ratio. Shares of the company last traded at Rs 1,319.5 in Mumbai on April 13. Indian markets were shut on Thursday and Friday for local holidays.
Tata Steel board will also consider the company’s quarterly and annual earnings at the meeting along with a dividend payout, it said.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU