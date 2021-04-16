Tata Steel Mining aims to double ferro chrome capacity to 900,000 tonne

-
ALSO READ
JSW Steel sees mettle in bankrupt asset amid upturn in steel market
Tata Steel's partly paid shares zoom six times from their March low
Tata Steel: India business rebound in September quarter leads peers
Affle, Dixon Tech: 30 mid, small-caps that you can bet on at current levels
Tata Steel's atmanirbhar: Reducing global presence, boosting local capacity
-
Tata Steel Mining Limited (TSML), formerly known as TS Alloys Limited and a 100 per cent subsidiary of Tata Steel Limited, is firming up plans for growth in its ferro chrome manufacturing capacity in India from 450,000 tonne per annum at present to 900,000 tonne in the near future.
TSML had acquired three Chromite mines in the 2020 mineral auctions, namely Sukinda Chromite Mine, Saruabil Chromite Mine and Kamarda Chromite Mine, for which leases were granted for 50 years.
The mines have now been operational with an annual capacity of over 1.5 million tonne making the company the largest player in chrome ore mining in the country, said Tata Steel in its release today.
“We will take the organic as well as the inorganic route to augment our Ferro Chrome manufacturing capacity in India, leveraging the strength of the good quality of chrome ore availability. This will make TSML the top ferro chrome player in India and among the top-five globally. It makes sense to focus on value addition and convert the chrome ore to ferro chrome,” D. B. Sundara Ramam, vice president (raw materials) at Tata Steel, and chairperson of Tata Steel Mining Limited was quoted as saying.
The idea behind the initiative is to use the chromite ore optimally to make ferro chrome to serve its growing base of domestic and global customers, who are in the business of manufacturing stainless steel.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU