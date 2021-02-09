Tata Steel Q3 results: Net profit at Rs 4,011 crore; revenue up 11.4%

reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 4,011 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2020. The company had posted a loss of Rs 1,228 crore in the same period a year ago. Sequentially, profit rose 140 per cent. It was Rs 1,665 core in the September quarter (Q2FY21).

Revenue from operations stood at Rs 39,594.09 crore for the period under review, up 11.4 per cent from same period last year.

Commenting on the performance, Koushik Chatterjee, Executive Director and CFO “Continuing with the recovery from the deep impact of the pandemic in the first quarter of the financial year, has delivered one of the best financial performance during this quarter with the highest ever consolidated EBITDA of Rs 9,540 crores and free cash flows of over Rs 12,000 crores on the back of strong underlying operating performance of the India business, sharp focus on capital allocation and working capital management."

Driven by higher prices, better product mix, lower exports and operating efficiency initiatives, the company said it has achieved the highest ever quarterly EBITDA of Rs 8,811 crores with 46 pe rcent quarter-on-quarter and 2.14x year-on-year growth.

This translates into an EBITDA per ton of Rs 18,931 and an EBITDA margin of 34.9 per cent, it said in a stock exchange filing.

Crude steel production remained strong at 4.60 million tons, registering a 3 per cent year-on-year growth in Q3FY21.

Domestic deliveries grew 4 per cent year-on-year to 4.16 million tons. Exports shrank below 11 per cent of overall deliveries.

"Sales witnessed strong momentum but was constrained by lower opening inventory," the company said in a filing

The total expenses of the company stood at Rs 34,183 crore in the latest December quarter.

