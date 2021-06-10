Tata Steel's 31,189 employees take salary cut in FY21 due to pandemic

Tata Steel, the country’s oldest steel producer, in view of economic conditions impacted by Covid-19 pandemic, said that the average percentage decrease in salary of its was 2.58 percent in FY21.

As on March 31, 2021, the number of permanent on the rolls of stood at 31,189.

In the period under review, the percentage decrease in salary of key managerial personnel of was at 6.01 percent, according to the 114th annual report for FY21.

However, considering the commission/bonus approved by the Board of Directors for the Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Managing Director, Executive Director and Chief Financial Officer on May 5, 2021 for financial year 2020-21, the increase in managerial remuneration for FY21 is 28 percent, it said.

Among the key managerial personnel, T.V. Narendran took a 38 percent increase in remuneration in FY21 over last year, while Koushik Chatterjee incurred a 23 percent rise in remuneration in the period under review.

Both T.V. Narendran and Koushik Chatterjee head the top 10 list in terms of remuneration drawn in fiscal FY21 with former drawing an annual remuneration of Rs 11.08 crore and latter Rs 10.10 crore.

The increase in managerial remuneration for financial year 2020-21 is not comparable with financial year 2019-20 owing to there being no increase in the managerial remuneration for financial year 2019-20 in view of economic conditions impacted by COVID-19 pandemic wherein the Directors decided to moderate the executive remuneration for financial year 2019-20 to express solidarity and conserve resources.

In the period under review, the company showed strong performance amid the challenging COVID-19 pandemic. The consolidated profit after tax for Group stood at Rs 8,190 crore in FY21, significantly above Rs 1,172 crore reported a year ago. The increase was mainly due to improvement in the underlying business performance resulting in a robust level of earnings for the year.

Disciplined capital allocation and tight working capital management led to Tata Steel’s highest-ever free cash flow after capex at Rs 23,748 crore for FY21, said the report.

However, as a policy, chairman N. Chandrasekaran has abstained from receiving commission from the company, it said.

Amid the ongoing pandemic, which continues to impact businesses across globe, Tata Steel remains focused on strengthening its balance sheet in the current fiscal.

“We aim to strike a balance between capital expenditure and debt repayment and are also expediting the simplification process of Tata Steel Group,” informed the company management.

The company plans to create four major business clusters –long products, downstream, mining, utilities and infrastructure services.

On the capex side, amid the surge in COVID-19 cases in the second wave, the company is focused on completing cold rolling mill and pellet plant in Kalinganagar in the next 12 months, it informed.

Tata Steel, which has had strong presence in the flat steel products, noting the demand for infrastructure, is now looking to enhance foot print in long products and also in the mining segment of the business.

Flat steel is used in the auto sector, while long steel products find wide application in the construction and infrastructure industry.

Alongside, the company has made progress in steel recycling business and despatched first consignment from scrap processing plant of 0.5 million tonne at Haryana.

With regard to overseas operations, the company informed that the process to reorganize Europe business including separation of Netherlands and UK business is in progress. Also, Tata Steel South East Asia operations has been reclassified to ‘continuing operations’ from ‘held for sale’ on the back of a 50 percent increase in EBITDA to Rs 549 crore in FY21.