Tata Steel SEZ performs ground breaking ceremony for tea packing unit

Special Economic Zone Ltd (TTSEZL) has performed a groundbreaking ceremony to start construction of industrial shed for setting up a tea packing unit with 36 million kg capacity by (TGBL). The plant will cater to TGBL’s Indian market and is scheduled to be operational by end of 2020.

On full capacity, the plant will generate direct and indirect engagement opportunity for approximately 650 persons. The total investments envisaged for the plant is approximately Rs 100 crore.

Vijay Amruta Kulange, Ganjam collector, Brijesh Kumar, superintendent of police (Ganjam), S S Malhotra, Vice President – Operations (South Asia), TGBL and Arun Misra, Chairman of TSSEZL & VP (raw materials), Tata Steel, attended the ceremony.

At present, there are three operating units, including the Ferro Chrome plant, the anchor unit by Tata Steel, and about six investors are in various stages of approval to start their construction activities. TSSEZL has been engaging with other potential investors across the country and abroad and expects to firm up agreements with few of the shortly.