Tata Trusts appoints Vijay Singh, Venu Srinivasan as vice chairmen

Trustees of have appointed Vijay Singh, former defence secretary and Venu Srinivasan, chairman of TVS Group, as the vice chairmen of the various including the Sir Dorabji Tata Trust, Sir Ratan Tata Trust, J R D Tata Trust, R D Tata Trust, Tata Education Trust, Tata Social Welfare Trust and Sarvajanik Seva Trust, said in a statement on Wednesday.



The appointment is part of a succession planning at one of the largest philanthropic trust that owns the $100 billion-plus Tata Group. The trustees of all the trusts “met earlier today and unanimously decided to appoint Mr and Mr as Vice Chairmen of all of the said Trusts,” Tata Trusts said in the statement. Business Standard reported on the planned rejig at Tata Trusts and a possible appointment of vice chairmen as part of a succession planning, last week.

Singh, a Tata loyalist, was inducted as a trustee of and Ratan Tata Trust, after his retirement from the Tata Sons board earlier this year. Srinivasan, a director on the board of Tata Sons, is the chairman of Sundaram-Clayton and TVS Motor Co.

According to Tata Sons' Articles of Association, the holding company can have as many as 12 directors and Tata Trusts can nominate one-third of the directors on the company’s board. While Tata Trusts trustees can induct a new trustee through a consensus process, Tata Sons board inductions require the board approval. Tata Trusts was established in 1919, but the activities took off in a big way when Sir Dorabji Tata set up a trust in 1932. Over the years, the significance of the Trusts has grown in terms of its commercial interest in the Tata group and the power it holds, even as charity remains its core area, according to an official. Because it sits over a big business empire, Tata Trusts is different from any other trust of a corporate group, he added.