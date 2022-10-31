Tata Trusts CEO N Srinath retires, new chief to be announced soon

N Srinath, CEO of Tata Trusts, will be retiring on his superannuation. A new CEO of the will be announced soon.

Before taking over as CEO, Srinath led Tata Teleservices, which had made huge losses due to various reasons. Apart from repaying bank debt worth close to Rs 46,000 crore, the company bought back NTT Docomo's stake in Tata Indicom for $1.2 billion. The firm still owes Rs 20,000 crore to the as AGR (adjusted gross revenue) dues.

One of the first tasks of current chairman N Chandrasekharan in 2017 was to sell off consumer wireless telephone business to for free. Srinath was then shifted to .

Srinath joined Tata Administrative Services in 1986 and held leadership positions in different Tata in the ICT sector. He has also served as the CEO & MD of Tata Internet Services, Tata Communications (formerly VSNL) and .