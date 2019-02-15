JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » News

Noel Tata gets a three-year term as a trustee of Sir Ratan Tata Trust
Business Standard

Tata Trusts' chief operations officer Harish Krishnaswamy resigns

The cluster of the charitable organisations announced series of top level changes at Tata Trusts after a board meeting

BS Reporter 

illustration by Binay Sinha
Illustration by Binay Sinha

Harish Krishnaswamy, chief operations officer, Tata Trusts, has resigned, according to sources. Krishnaswamy’s exit comes close on the heels of resignation of R Venkataramanan (Venkat), managing trustee of the Trusts. A Tata Trusts spokesperson, however, declined to comment.

The cluster of the charitable organisations that controls 66 per cent in Tata Sons, Group’s holding company, announced series of top level changes at Tata Trusts, after a board meeting on Wednesday. The restructuring included Venkat's exit and two fresh inductions into the trust.
First Published: Fri, February 15 2019. 00:13 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements