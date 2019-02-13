Tata Trusts inducts Noel, Jehangir; Venkatarmanan quits as Managing Trustee

The Trusts, the philanthropic arm of the Group announced top level changes after a meeting on Thursday, inducting Noel N Tata, chairman of Trent and managing director of International, and Jehangir H C Jehangir, long standing philanthropist as Trustees of

Jehangir is currently overseeing the healthcare mission at Jehangir Hospital, Pune.

In another important development, R Venkataramanan, managing trustee of the Tata Trusts, has stepped down from his role following the completion of his five-year term. He will relinquish responsibilities as Managing Trustee / Trustee of the on March 31, 2019.

“ informed the chairman and the Trustees of the that he had been considering other options, given that he was completing five years as the Trusts’ Executive Trustee / Managing Trustee, and sought to be relieved. At the meeting of the Trustees of the held today, the Trustees regretfully accepted his request,” Tata Trusts said in statement.

Following Venkatramanan’s resignation, a committee of Trustees, consisting of Ratan N Tata, chairman of the Trusts, and Vijay Singh and Venu Srinivasan, vice-Chairmen of the Trusts, has been established with immediate effect to oversee the operations and to select a chief Executive for the Trusts, the statement added.

The Trustees placed on record Venkataramanan's significant contribution in steering and executing the objectives of the Trusts’ portfolios over the last five years.

In addition to interventions through grants, the Trusts now also pursue large-scale programmes through direct implementation and partnerships with multiple state governments and foundations, the statement said.