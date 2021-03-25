Supreme Court to deliver judgement in Tata-Mistry case on Friday

The will pronounce its judgment in the four-and-a-half year-old corporate war between and the Mistrys on Friday.

A bitter legal and public battle between the two sides erupted when Cyrus Mistry, the scion of the Mistry family, was removed from Tata Sons’ board as chairman in October 2016 by its board.

While the NCLT Mumbai sided with the Tatas, the NCLAT had termed Mistry’s removal as illegal and had reinstated Mistry as chairman, while terming his successor N Chandrasekaran’s appointment as illegal. The Tatas then moved the seeking to overturn the NCLAT judgement.

Tata Trusts, which owns 66 per cent stake in Tata Sons, is chaired by Ratan Tata, the patriarch of the Tata group, while the Mistry family owns 18.4 per cent stake in the company.