Tata vs Mistry: SC rules in favour of Tata Group, sets aside NCLAT judgment

Delivering its judgment in the four-and-a-half-year-old corporate war between and the Mistrys, the on Friday ruled in favour of Tata Sons, allowing its appeals and dismissing the Pallonji Group's plea.

Setting aside the NCLAT judgment of 2019, the CJI-led Bench also said that all questions would be answered in favour of Tata Sons.

A bitter legal and public battle had erupted between the two sides when Cyrus Mistry, the scion of the Mistry family, had been removed from the Tata Sons board as chairman in October 2016.

While the NCLT Mumbai had sided with the Tatas, the NCLAT had termed Mistry’s removal illegal and reinstated Mistry as chairman. It had also termed his successor N Chandrasekaran’s appointment illegal. The Tatas then moved the Supreme Court, seeking to overturn the NCLAT judgment.

Tata Trusts, which owns a 66 per cent stake in Tata Sons, is chaired by Ratan Tata, the patriarch of the Tata group, while the Mistry family owns a 18.4 per cent stake in the company.

Here is a timeline of event:



December 2012 – takes over as Chairperson of Tata Sons

October 24, 2016 – Mistry removed from the Chairperson’s post by the majority of the board of directors of the company.

February 6, 2017 – At an Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM), the shareholders vote for the removal of Mistry from the board of Tata Sons.

February 21, 2017- N Chandrasekaran takes over as Executive Chairman of Tata Sons.

Mistry then files a suit under Sections 241 and 244 of the Act, 2013 alleging oppression and mismanagement in Tata Sons.

July 12, 2018 - Mumbai Bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) dismisses Mistry’s petition holding that the Board of Directors are competent to remove the Chairman and that no selection committee is required to remove the Executive Chairman. The tribunal also ruled Tata Sons can’t be prevented from becoming a private company and found no merit in arguments relating to mismanagement in

Mistry appeals to the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal

December 19, 2019 – NCLAT allows the appeal and overturns the NCLT judgment; holds that the proceedings of the Board meeting of Tata Sons held on October 24, 2016 removing as Chairperson is illegal. It also quashes the appointment of N Chandrasekaran as Executive Chairman in place of Mistry.

January 2, 2020 – Tata Sons challenges NCLAT decision before the Subsequently, also challenges NCLAT decision before the

January 10, 2020 – Supreme Court stays NCLAT judgment.

February 2020 – files cross-appeal against NCLAT judgment, claims NCLAT failed to grant certain crucial reliefs to the Mistry firms.

September 22, 2020 - The Supreme Court restrains Cyrus Mistry's (SP Group) from pledging any of its shares in Tata Sons for raising funds.

December 8, 2020 – Final hearing commences before the three-judge Bench headed by CJI SA Bobde.

December 17, 2020 – Supreme Court reserves judgment.