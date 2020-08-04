JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » News

Lessons from Covid-19: Happiness in simple things, says Dabur India chief
Business Standard

Tata vs Mistry: The final countdown of India's biggest corporate battle

The Supreme Court hearings that start this month will determine the legacy of Ratan Tata and establish the rights of minority shareholders

Topics
Tata vs Mistry | Tata Sons | Cyrus Mistry

Dev Chatterjee  |  Mumbai 

When the Supreme Court begins hearing petitions filed by the Tata Sons and the Mistry family from this month, it will decide not only the legacy of Tata group patriarch, Ratan Tata, 82, and the rights of minority shareholders but also the bruised egos of two top business families.

Also at stake is the veto power enjoyed by Tata charitable trusts in the affairs of Tata Sons and, of course, Rs 6 trillion of assets held by the Tata group, the country’s largest corporate group. The four-year-old battle between the friends-turned-foes started when Cyrus Mistry, 52, the younger son ...

MONTHLY STAR

Business Standard Digital

Business Standard Digital Monthly Subscription
149.00  
subscribe
Complete access to the premium product
Convenient - Pay as you go
Pay using Master/Visa Credit Card & ICICI VISA Debit Card
Auto renewed (subject to your card issuer's permission)
Cancel any time in the future
Requires personal information

What you get?

ON BUSINESS STANDARD DIGITAL

  • Unlimited access to all the content on any device through browser or app.
  • Exclusive content, features, opinions and comment – hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick 5 of your favourite companies. Get a daily email with all the news updates on them.
  • Track the industry of your choice with a daily newsletter specific to that industry.
  • Stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio.
  • 18 years of archival data.

NOTE :

  • The product is a monthly auto renewal product.
  • Cancellation Policy: You can cancel any time in the future without assigning any reasons, but 48 hours prior to your card being charged for renewal. We do not offer any refunds.
  • To cancel, communicate from your registered email id and send the email with the cancellation request to assist@bsmail.in. Include your contact number for speedy action. Requests mailed to any other ID will not be acknowledged or actioned upon.

SMART MONTHLY

Business Standard Digital

Business Standard Digital - 12 Months
1499.00
subscribe
Get 12 months of Business Standard digital access
Single Seamless Sign-up to Business Standard Digital
Convenient - Once a year payment
Pay using an instrument of your choice - Credit/Debit Cards, Net Banking, Payment Wallets accepted
Exclusive Invite to select Business Standard events

What you get

ON BUSINESS STANDARD DIGITAL

  • Unlimited access to all content on any device through browser or app.
  • Exclusive content, features, opinions and comment - hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick 5 of your favourite companies. Get a daily email with all the news updates on them.
  • Track the industry of your choice with a daily newsletter specific to that industry.
  • Stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio.

NOTE :

  • This product is a monthly auto renewal product.
  • Cancellation Policy: You can cancel any time in the future without assigning any reasons, but 48 hours prior to your card being charged for renewal. We do not offer any refunds.
  • To cancel, communicate from your registered email id and send the mail with the request to assist@bsmail.in. Include your contact number for easy reference. Requests mailed to any other ID will not be acknowledged or actioned upon.
First Published: Tue, August 04 2020. 06:04 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU