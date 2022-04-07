TataNeu in numbers: 120 mn customers, 2,500 offline stores, 80 mn downloads

The has finally launched its much awaited super app, Tata Neu, the youngest member of the Tata Family as stated by chairman . Tata Neu starts with a cumulative customer base of 120 million, with 2,500 offline stores with 80 million app footprint across its digital platform.

Tata Neu, says the group, will be a one-stop destination for all consumer needs. The super-app also offers a suite of financial offerings including UPI, bill payments, loans and insurance. From fashion to finance, gadgets to groceries, hotels to health, and tech to travel, the platform brings together diverse offerings.

N Chandrasekaran, chairman, said that the aim of the platform is to make the lives of Indian consumers simpler and easier. “The power of choice, a seamless experience, and loyalty will be at the centre of Tata Neu, delivering a powerful One Tata experience to Indian consumers.”

Tata Neu, the super app, which has been built to take on competition from Amazon, Flipkart and Reliance’s Jio platform, for the first time is offering multi-category loyalty programme that will work across categories available of the platform. NeuPass the rewards programme is focused on the number of NeuCoin one can collect. Members earn 5 per cent NeuCoins or more every time they shop, dine, or travel via Tata Neu. One NeuCoin equals one rupee, and consumers enjoy limitless freedom to earn NeuCoins on all categories, and spend these NeuCoins across any category. NeuPass members will also get access to benefits like free deliveries, exclusive offers, built-in credit line, early access to product launches and brand-specific privileges.

In simple words, NeuCoins allows users to shop for product and services from different categories, which means that if you buy an electronic item and get points, these points can be redeemed to buy a stay in any of the IHCL properties or buy medicines from 1MG or buy grocery on bigbasket.

Pratik Pal, CEO, Tata Digital said, “The journey of Tata Neu has begun with a cumulative consumer base of 120 million users, 2,500 offline stores, along with an 80 million app footprint across our digital assets. We have over a dozen category leading consumer brands ranging from electronics, fashion, travel, hospitality, groceries, pharmacy and financial services. We believe that with Tata Neu, we will create a highly differentiated consumer platform.”

So far the brands on the platform include Air Asia, BigBasket, Croma, IHCL, Qmin, Starbucks, Tata 1Mg, Tata CLiQ, Tata Play and Westside, with Vistara, Air India, Titan, Tanishq, Tata Motors soon to join.

On the launch day the platform was buzzing with deals and offers. For instance, the healthcare products had off up to 80 per cent, for hotel stay the platform was offering up to 50 per cent off, electronics category had upto 60 per cent off, bigbasket was running the biggest sale of the season with up to 50 per cent off. Moreover, above all these discounts every user would also get assured NeuCoins.

“The Indian digital ecosystem is poised for massive growth over the next decade, with radically new consumption patterns and behaviour in every category. We will witness unprecedented levels of digital transformation that will be heavily influenced by the customer. We are deeply committed to participate in and shape that transition, by pioneering new business models, and delivering unique solutions to the market”, said Mukesh Bansal, President, Tata Digital.

In the payments options, the platform not only offers services like utility payment for varied services, it also offers options like Tata UPI services, cards and netbanking. This is not all it also has forayed into financial products instant loans, BNPL, and card fraud security protection plans. Other than this, Tata Neu is also offering wealth products like digital gold.