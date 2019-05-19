Tatas plan expansion, eye all-round play in India's FMCG sector

The demerger of the consumer products business of Tata Chemicals, including food brands Tata Salt and Tata Sampann, into Tata Global is the first of the group's bid to expand its presence in the fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) segment. The second leg will see the Mumbai-based conglomerate use a little-known detergent called Tata Dx to get into home care, top sources have told Business Standard.

It will also get into personal care, they said, as part of the diversification plan in FMCG. People in the know say the new name of Tata Global, which is Tata Consumer Products, was ...