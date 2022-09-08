JUST IN
Lack of clarity on new policy likely to cap further upside for Concor
Organic dairy firm Akshayakalpa raises $15 million to expand across India
Business Standard

Tatas put ropeway, roads projects on the block; plan to raise Rs 6,000 cr

Tata Realty to raise Rs 6,000 cr as fresh debt

Topics
Tata Sons | Tata Realty | infrastructure projects

Dev Chatterjee  |  Mumbai 

Road, highways, projects, construction, infrastructure
The Tata group is following several other companies, which are selling infrastructure projects, to raise cash

Tata Sons subsidiary, Tata Realty & Infrastructure, which commissioned two road and Dharamshala Ropeway projects recently, is planning to monetise these to raise funds, the company has informed its shareholders.

First Published: Thu, September 08 2022. 19:24 IST

