Tata Sons to avoid big-ticket acquisitions for now, focus on debt reduction

Tata Sons, under the leadership of Chairman N Chandrasekaran (pictured), will focus on improving the operating metrics of group companies and reducing debt.

The group will also avoid big-ticket acquisitions, preferring to grow businesses organically. This is after group company Tata Steel made big-ticket, successful acquisitions of Bhushan Steel and Usha Martin last year. “Tata Steel, Tata Motors, and Tata Power will be cutting debt in the near future,” said a senior group official. “He (Chandra) is sharply focused on improving the operating metrics of all the ...