Tauktae: Restore power since oxygen supply is at stake, says India Inc

-
ALSO READ
Cyclone Nivar LIVE: Sec 144 revoked in Puducherry; three dead in Tamil Nadu
Cyclone Burevi LIVE: Tuticorin Airport to remain closed till Friday 12 pm
Cyclone Burevi LIVE: Storm weakens; Kerala airport resumes operations
In pics: Tamil Nadu on alert, NDRF teams deployed as Cyclone Burevi nears
Decoded: Wind speed to extent of damage, things to know about Cyclone Nivar
-
Representatives of corporate India asked the central and state governments to urgently restore power supplies affected by cyclone Tauktae so that there is no disruption of medical oxygen supplies from their plants and factories for Covid patients.
In a late evening interaction with Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal on Sunday, representatives of major industry associations and chambers of commerce also asked for real-time information about the cyclone and its trajectory, along with a centralised repository of the relief and rehabilitation measures.
“We will have to ensure that power supplies are restored at the earliest so that medical oxygen production does not suffer. Hospitals and Covid centres, which will be in high-risk zones, should also keep 2-3 days’ backup of medical essentials,” said Siddharth Jain, whole-time director of oxygen supplier Inox Air Products.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU