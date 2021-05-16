Tauktae: Restore power since oxygen supply is at stake, says India Inc

Representatives of corporate India asked the central and state governments to urgently restore power supplies affected by Tauktae so that there is no disruption of medical supplies from their plants and factories for Covid patients.

In a late evening interaction with Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal on Sunday, representatives of major industry associations and chambers of commerce also asked for real-time information about the and its trajectory, along with a centralised repository of the relief and rehabilitation measures.

“We will have to ensure that power supplies are restored at the earliest so that medical production does not suffer. Hospitals and Covid centres, which will be in high-risk zones, should also keep 2-3 days’ backup of medical essentials,” said Siddharth Jain, whole-time director of oxy­gen supplier Inox Air Products.