JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » News

Yes Bank Q4 net loss widens marginally to Rs 3,788 cr
Business Standard

TCS announces Samir Sekaria as CFO as incumbent 'Ramki' retires today

Sekaria started his career in TCS in 1999; moved to Corp Finance in 2004, where he played a big role in the firm's IPO; was heading financial analytics before this announcement

Topics
TCS | Indian CFOs | Tata Consultancy Services

BS Reporter  |  Mumbai 

TCS CFO Samir Seksaria
TCS CFO Samir Seksaria

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), India's largest IT services firm, named Samir Seksaria as its Chief Financial Officer, effective May 1. He replaces V Ramakrishnan ('Ramki’) who will be retiring from the services of the company today (April 30).

The Board of Directors, at its meeting held on April 12, had appointed Samir Seksaria as Chief Financial Officer.

Prior to this appointment, he was heading the Business Finance function for TCS. In that role, he was responsible for the financial management of the company’s individual operating units, and also for the corporate financial analytics and planning at the firm.

Seksaria started his career in TCS in 1999 and spent his early years in consulting assignments involving regulatory compliance and M&A spin-offs. He moved to Corporate Finance in 2004 and played a key role in the company’s IPO. Prior to being named CFO, he was heading the financial analytics, planning and business finance functions.

“During the past two decades, Samir has played an exemplary role in the company’s financial transformation journey involving simplification, cash management, planning and forecasting, and contract structuring,” said Rajesh Gopinathan, CEO & MD, TCS. “We thank Ramki for his invaluable contributions to the organisation, and wish him well for the future.”

Seksaria graduated in 1997 from Narsee Monjee College in Mumbai, and did his Chartered Accountancy from Mumbai. He is based in Mumbai and reports to MD & CEO Rajesh Gopinathan.

Seksaria takes pride in having learnt from a great set of veteran TCS leaders such as N Chandrasekaran, Rajesh Gopinathan, V Ramakrishnan and S Mahalingam, the company statement said.

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Fri, April 30 2021. 17:15 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.