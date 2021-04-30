TCS announces Samir Sekaria as CFO as incumbent 'Ramki' retires today

(TCS), India's largest IT services firm, named Samir Seksaria as its Chief Financial Officer, effective May 1. He replaces V Ramakrishnan ('Ramki’) who will be retiring from the services of the company today (April 30).

The Board of Directors, at its meeting held on April 12, had appointed Samir Seksaria as Chief Financial Officer.

Prior to this appointment, he was heading the Business Finance function for In that role, he was responsible for the financial management of the company’s individual operating units, and also for the corporate financial analytics and planning at the firm.

Seksaria started his career in in 1999 and spent his early years in consulting assignments involving regulatory compliance and M&A spin-offs. He moved to Corporate Finance in 2004 and played a key role in the company’s IPO. Prior to being named CFO, he was heading the financial analytics, planning and business finance functions.

“During the past two decades, Samir has played an exemplary role in the company’s financial transformation journey involving simplification, cash management, planning and forecasting, and contract structuring,” said Rajesh Gopinathan, CEO & MD, “We thank Ramki for his invaluable contributions to the organisation, and wish him well for the future.”

Seksaria graduated in 1997 from Narsee Monjee College in Mumbai, and did his Chartered Accountancy from Mumbai. He is based in Mumbai and reports to MD & CEO Rajesh Gopinathan.

Seksaria takes pride in having learnt from a great set of veteran TCS leaders such as N Chandrasekaran, Rajesh Gopinathan, V Ramakrishnan and S Mahalingam, the company statement said.