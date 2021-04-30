TCS announces Samir Sekaria as CFO as incumbent 'Ramki' retires today

-
ALSO READ
Tata-Mistry case: SC verdict puts spotlight on duties of nominee directors
Here is why TCS shares declined 4% today despite a strong Q4 earnings show
Tata Motors, Tata Consumer: Tata Group stks may lead the next market rally
TCS posts strong Q4 results helped by $9.2-bn order book; revenue rises 4%
TCS reports 15% rise in Q4 net at Rs 9,246 cr; declares dividend of Rs 15
-
Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), India's largest IT services firm, named Samir Seksaria as its Chief Financial Officer, effective May 1. He replaces V Ramakrishnan ('Ramki’) who will be retiring from the services of the company today (April 30).
The Board of Directors, at its meeting held on April 12, had appointed Samir Seksaria as Chief Financial Officer.
Prior to this appointment, he was heading the Business Finance function for TCS. In that role, he was responsible for the financial management of the company’s individual operating units, and also for the corporate financial analytics and planning at the firm.
Seksaria started his career in TCS in 1999 and spent his early years in consulting assignments involving regulatory compliance and M&A spin-offs. He moved to Corporate Finance in 2004 and played a key role in the company’s IPO. Prior to being named CFO, he was heading the financial analytics, planning and business finance functions.
“During the past two decades, Samir has played an exemplary role in the company’s financial transformation journey involving simplification, cash management, planning and forecasting, and contract structuring,” said Rajesh Gopinathan, CEO & MD, TCS. “We thank Ramki for his invaluable contributions to the organisation, and wish him well for the future.”
Seksaria graduated in 1997 from Narsee Monjee College in Mumbai, and did his Chartered Accountancy from Mumbai. He is based in Mumbai and reports to MD & CEO Rajesh Gopinathan.
Seksaria takes pride in having learnt from a great set of veteran TCS leaders such as N Chandrasekaran, Rajesh Gopinathan, V Ramakrishnan and S Mahalingam, the company statement said.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU