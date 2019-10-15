TCS employees can sit for exams to be eligible for higher package

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) is providing opportunities to employees within the system to prove their skills and upgrade their roles within the organisation, something that was earlier open only to campus recruits. Campus recruits can also aim to double the existing entry level package by proving their skills through the TCS national qualifier tests (TNQT).

The company posted weaker-than-expected margin performance in Q2, led by strong hiring (14,097 net addition) during the quarter, which analysts believe strained utilisation. It is also likely to dampen the company’s ...