TCS is planning to employ 30% more fresh graduates in FY21: Milind Lakkad

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) is to induct a higher number of new graduates in the coming financial year. The information technology major said it was looking at inducting 39,000 freshers in 2020-21, about 30 per cent more than it added in the ongoing financial year. “We added 30,000 people (from campuses) in FY19.

We have already given offer letters to fresh graduates who are selected from our TCS National Qualifier Test (TNQT). So, we are adding to our base,” said Milind Lakkad, its global head for human resources. After five quarters in a row of a net rise in ...