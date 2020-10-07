TCS Q2 PAT down 7% YoY at Rs 7,475 cr; announces Rs 16,000 crore buyback

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Wednesday reported a 7 per cent year-on-year (YoY) fall in its net profit or profit after tax (PAT) at Rs 7,475 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 (Q2FY21). The information technology (IT) major had reported a profit of Rs 8,042 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

On a sequential basis, however, the company's profit grew 6.6 per cent.

The company's revenue came in at Rs 40,135 crore, up 2.9 per cent YoY and 4.7 per cent on a quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) basis. In constant currency, TCS' revenue grew 4.8 per cent QoQ.

Further, the company also announced Rs 16,000 crore buyback at Rs 3,000 per equity share. That apart, the company also declared a second interim dividend of Rs 12 per equity share of Re 1 each.





"Driving accelerated business value realisation of our customers' digital investments has resulted in broad-based revenue growth. The strong order book, a very robust deal pipeline, and continued market share gains give us confidence for the future," said Rajesh Gopinathan, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director.

Analysts at global brokerage firm HSBC had estimated TCS' revenue in US dollar terms at $5,236 million, up 3.5 per cent QoQ but down 5.1 per cent YoY. In rupee terms, the company was expected to post a 2.1 per cent QoQ rise in revenue at Rs 39,113.4 crore.