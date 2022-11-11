TCS plans to expand footprint in Illinois, create 1,200 jobs by end of 2024

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) announced plans to expand its footprint in Illinois by creating 1,200 new jobs by the end of 2024. This investment in the local economy is accompanied by a commitment to accelerate its STEM outreach efforts in local schools to cover 25 per cent more students and teachers.

More than 3,000 Illinoisans currently work for – including 1,100 who were hired within the last five years. Naperville is home to one of the 30 facilities in the US where employees help digitally transform and grow businesses that are cornerstones of the Illinois economy, such as United Airlines and Walgreens Boots Alliance.

“I am thrilled that TCS will be expanding their footprint in the Land of Lincoln—with over a thousand jobs being added over the next two years,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “With their STEM Education Initiatives, the next generation of Illinoisans will be prepared for the innovative jobs of the future—jobs that will transform our state into the premier tech hub in the nation,” he added.

TCS has been present in the US for more than 50 years. Nearly half of the Fortune 500 partner with TCS to digitally transform and grow their businesses. The company has hired 512 graduates of Illinois colleges and universities over the past five years, and it is the second largest recruiter of IT services talent in the country.

Suresh Muthuswami, Chairman of North America, TCS said, “Our expansion in Illinois is driven by that use these obstacles as an opportunity to transform themselves and capture growth. They are investing to overcome today’s challenges and become more resilient for tomorrow. TCS is attracting the brightest talent in cloud computing, AI, cybersecurity and other technologies to help them become future-ready enterprises.”

TCS’ investments in Illinois extends to health, wellness, and economic development. TCS is the official technology consulting partner of the Bank of America Chicago Marathon, which generates approximately $500 million for the local economy every October.