TCS Q1 net profit increases 28.5% to Rs 9,008 cr, misses estimates

(TCS), India’s largest IT services players, for the first quarter of FY22 saw net profit increase by 28.5 per cent on an annual basis at Rs 9,008 crore, but was down 2.5 per cent sequentially. Revenue for the quarter grew 18.5 per cent year-on-year at Rs 45,411, and was up 3.9 per cent sequentially.

Despite a miss on the dollar revenue, the company reported total contract value of $8.1 billion for the quarter. The first quarter FY22 numbers missed analyst expectations on dollar term topline growth. The Street was expecting a revenue growth in the range of 3.5-4 per cent, however the revenue growth was 2.7 per cent.

Rajesh Gopinathan, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, said: “I am humbled that in a personally challenging quarter to many, TCSers demonstrated phenomenal character in helping each other, be meaningful to the communities and delivered on our commitments to clients. On that backdrop, our business in North America, BFSI and Retail all showed an appreciable growth which underlines the resilience of our operating model, relevance of our offerings and above all, the passion and dedication of our associates. Given the variants of the virus and fears of a potential third wave, we are watchful of the emerging situation and remain optimistic of the opportunities in our core markets and verticals. We are well positioned and operating diligently to participate in them aggressively.”

The company reported growth across regions and verticals. Growth continued to be led by Life Sciences and Healthcare (+7.3% QoQ, +25.4% YoY). Retail and CPG also bounced back to double digit growth, growing 4.4% QoQ and 21.7% YoY. BFSI (+3.1% QoQ, +19.3% YoY), Manufacturing (+4.8% QoQ, +18.3% YoY), Technology & Services (+5% QoQ, +12.3% YoY) and Communications & Media (+1.7% QoQ, +6.9% YoY) also saw significantly improved performance.

Growth was led by North America that grew by 4.1% QoQ, UK was up 3.6% QoQ, Continental Europe grew +1.5% QoQ, Latin America (+4% QoQ) and Middle East & Africa (+4.2% QoQ, +25.3% YoY). The pandemic’s second wave impacted sequential growth in India (-14.1% QoQ) and Asia Pacific (+2.4% QoQ).

N Ganapathy Subramaniam, Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director, said: “We overcame the challenges posed by the second wave of Covid-19 in India taking some practical approaches and am satisfied that the delivery of all our client engagements was kept on track. We once again had a superior quarter with a TCV of $8.1 billion which is broad based across markets and verticals.”

However, the company which had managed to control its attrition rate, saw it going up to 8.6 per cent in Q1FY22. Last quarter the company had attrition of 7.2 per cent.

“During the months of April and May, the second wave of pandemic has been quite demanding for the Family. We continued to place a premium on associate health and wellbeing and have taken vaccination as a priority for all our associates, dependents and contract staff. In less than two months, over half a million associates and family members and over 70 percent of our associates have been vaccinated, and we are on track to vaccinate all TCSers and families by September,” said Milind Lakkad, Chief HR Officer. “The family crossed a new milestone, with over 500,000 associates this quarter. We continue to attract the best talent across the globe with a net addition of 20,409 associates to the family this quarter," he added.