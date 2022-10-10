JUST IN
TCS Q2 net profit rises 8% to Rs 10,431 cr, firm declares Rs 8 dividend
IOC, HPCL, BPCL may post 2nd consecutive quarterly loss in July-Sept
Hyundai Motor India posts highest PAT in 4 years at Rs 2,861.77 cr in FY22
Dabur India flags up to 200 bps margin hit in Q2 as inflation bites
Indian Railway Finance Corporation's net profit nears Rs 6,100 cr in FY22
Accenture sees Q1 revenue below estimates due to currency volatility
Urban Company's consolidated losses more than double to Rs 514 cr in FY22
IPO-bound MobiKwik's total income rises 80% to Rs 540 crore in FY22
Skoda Auto India says wholesales rose 10% to 4,222 units in August
SpiceJet reports combined loss of Rs 1,247 crore in Q4FY22 and Q1FY23
You are here: Home » Companies » Results
JSW Steel reports combined production growth of 12% to 5.68 MT in Jul-Sep
Business Standard

TCS' Q2 net profit rises 8% to Rs 10,431 cr, firm declares Rs 8 dividend

The firm's consolidated revenue from operations rose 18% to Rs 55,309 cr

Topics
TCS

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

The current situation is even poorer than the second quarter of FY15 when the attrition rate had touched 16.2 per cent

IT major Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Monday reported 8% increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 10,431 crore for the quarter ending September 30, 2022 (Q2FY23) on the back of strong deal wins. It reported consolidated net profit of Rs 9,624 crore in the year-ago period.

The firm's consolidated revenue from operations rose 18% to Rs 55,309 crore in Q2FY23 as against Rs 46,867 crore in Q2FY22. However, the Mumbai-headquartered IT major saw its operating margin narrow by 1.60 percentage points to 24%.

On Monday, TCS stock on NSE closed nearly 2% higher at Rs 3,124.

The company's board approved dividend of Rs 8 per share.

Rajesh Gopinathan, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, said: “Demand for our services continues to be very strong. We registered strong, profitable growth across all our industry verticals and in all our major markets. Our order book is holding up well, with a healthy mix of growth and transformation initiatives, cloud migration and outsourcing engagements. As clients prepare for a more challenging environment ahead, technologies like cloud that have been embraced now have to be fully leveraged to realize the promised value. TCS has the combination of contextual knowledge, technology expertise and execution rigor to deliver on this imperative.”

"TCS’ workforce was at 616,171 as on September 30, 2022, a net addition of 9,840 during the quarter. The workforce continues to be very diverse, comprising 157 nationalities and with women making up 35.7% of the base. IT services attrition was 21.5% on the last twelve months’ basis. With normalizing wage expectations and talent supply catching up across the industry, the company expects attrition to start to taper down in H2," the company said in a stock exchange filing.

TCS also said it expected attrition to "taper down from this point, while compensation expectations of experienced professionals moderate".

The company's order book for July-September stood at $8.1 billion.

Market participants have been keenly watching TCS for signals on the demand outlook for the sector, which is staring at the possibility of a recession in the US and Europe from where they draw a bulk of their revenue.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on TCS

First Published: Mon, October 10 2022. 16:56 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.