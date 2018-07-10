TCS starts FY19 with better than expected numbers, net profit rises 23.5%

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), the largest Indian IT firm by sales on Tuesday reported a 23.5 per cent rise year-on-year in its consolidated at Rs 73.62 billion for the first quarter FY18 ending June 2018.

Total revenues of the firm increased 15.8 per cent to Rs 342.61 billion in Q1 of FY18 against the same period of previous fiscal. Revenues grew 6.8 per cent sequentially.

Operating margin of the IT firm remained healthy at 25.04 per cent during this quarter. The all-round performance of the TCS was supplemented by sound growth reported by the BFSI (banking, financial services and insurance) vertical which rose 4.1 per cent on year-on-year basis.

Its digital revenue constituted 25 per cent of the total revenue, which was higher 44.8 per cent over the same period of previous fiscal, and showed three consecutive quarters of growth in upward of 35 per cent.

"We are starting the new fiscal year on a strong note, with the growth engine firing on all cylinders. Our banking vertical recovered very nicely this quarter, while other industry verticals maintained their momentum. With a good set of wins during the quarter, a robust deal pipeline and accelerating digital demand, we are positioned well for the future," said Rajesh Gopinathan, CEO and MD of TCS said.

"Customers across verticals and markets are embracing our Business 4.0 thought leadership framework and accelerating their digital transformation journeys," he added.

The company added two clients in the $100 million plus revenue category which took the total number of clients in this bracket to 40 as against 38 in the previous quarter.





