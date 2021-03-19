TCS to announce salary hikes for FY22, second for company in 6 months

(TCS) will roll out salary hikes from April for this financial year, covering more than 469,000 employees and announcing a second increment within six months.



The company had hiked salaries by 6-8 per cent in October 2020. With the upcoming hike, TCS employees will get around 12-14 per cent average increment in six months' time.



A company spokesperson said: “We can confirm that we are on track to give increments to all associates across our geographies effective April 2021, in line with our benchmarks. We are extremely thankful to all our associates for demonstrating resilience, adaptability, and an innovative mindset to steer the company in these trying times. This step is a reflection of our steadfast commitment to our associates.”



After the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic last year, IT majors like TCS, Infosys and Wipro held back decision on salaries as a cautionary move. However, the improved performance and better visibility have now prompted many of them to take a relook at the decision.