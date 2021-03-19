TCS to announce salary hikes for FY22, second for company in 6 months

-
ALSO READ
TCS to roll out salary hikes for all employees, effective October 1
No change in TCS campus hiring plan despite all-time low attrition
We want all our stakeholders to be rewarded post Q2: Tata Consultancy COO
After TCS, Infosys announces salary hikes as sector overcomes pandemic
TCS surges 5%, hits new high on healthy Q2 results, Rs 16,000 crore buyback
-
Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) will roll out salary hikes from April for this financial year, covering more than 469,000 employees and announcing a second increment within six months.
The company had hiked salaries by 6-8 per cent in October 2020. With the upcoming hike, TCS employees will get around 12-14 per cent average increment in six months' time.
A company spokesperson said: “We can confirm that we are on track to give increments to all associates across our geographies effective April 2021, in line with our benchmarks. We are extremely thankful to all our associates for demonstrating resilience, adaptability, and an innovative mindset to steer the company in these trying times. This step is a reflection of our steadfast commitment to our associates.”
After the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic last year, IT majors like TCS, Infosys and Wipro held back decision on salaries as a cautionary move. However, the improved performance and better visibility have now prompted many of them to take a relook at the decision.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU