TCS to be title sponsor for the London Marathon, signs six-year partnership

IT services major Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Tuesday announced that it will become the title partner of the from 2022, following this year’s race on October 3.



Building on its success as the technology partner since 2016, said it will continue to partner with the in the innovative use of technology to further enhance the experience and promote a healthy lifestyle. This includes further enriching and personalising experiences for all participants, spectators and sponsors by harnessing the power of data, making the event even more accessible and inclusive, building the connections that unite communities, amplifying fundraising and inspiring healthy activity, said the company.



“This is a landmark day in our history, and we look forward to working with to evolve and grow our digital reach, inspire millions more to become active and develop opportunities to raise even more for charities. has been an integral part of the Marathon for the past five years, delivering the latest technology to enhance the marathon experience for participants and spectators. This new title partnership marks the dawning of a new era in what we can achieve together,” commented Hugh Brasher, Event Director of the Marathon.



TCS developed the official event app that allowed participants and spectators to get the fullest London Marathon experience. In 2020, TCS updated the app to support participants in the first virtual London Marathon during the pandemic. TCS plans to use digital innovation to further enhance the event experience for all future races which will continue to be a hybrid of physical and virtual events. This year’s ambition is for 50,000 runners to take part in the mass participation event from Blackheath to The Mall, and a further 50,000 in the virtual event.