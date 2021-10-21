TCS UK joins call to take action on racism at workplace

-
Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) announced its full commitment to accelerate positive change for Black, Asian, and minority ethnic employees in the workplace, by actively working towards the Business in the Community’s (BITC) Race Equality Campaign – The Race at Work Charter.
Launched in partnership with the UK government in 2018, The Race at Work Charter builds on the work of the 2017 McGregor-Smith Review, which found people from Black, Asian, and ethnic minority backgrounds were still underemployed, underpromoted, and underrepresented at senior levels.
Ramkumar Chandrasekaran, HR Director, TCS UK & Ireland, said: “Diversity and inclusion has been a fundamental focus at TCS for many years. We continue to initiate a series of comprehensive global programmes to facilitate real change in thinking, behaviours, actions and the way we communicate to achieve this; and we are pleased to be part of this important Charter which aims to significantly improve employment opportunities for ethnic minorities and boost the long-term economic position of the UK.”
TCS signed up to the Charter at the beginning of 2021 and is actively working towards meeting all requirements that comprise the Race at Work Charter principles. TCS has already made progress in the following key areas.
Next to the global executive sponsor Dr Ritu Anand, Chief Leadership & Diversity Officer, TCS has also appointed Ramkumar Chandrasekaran, HR Director, TCS UK & Ireland, to make the case for real action, engage the workforce, and set definitive ethnicity targets.
The Tata Code of Conduct (TCoC) clearly outlines a zero-tolerance policy of harassment and bullying in the workplace. Its TCS Champions of Equity initiative, pioneered by TCS’ CEO, aims to create a fair and inclusive culture at the workplace to actively build an ecosystem of faith, trust, and helping others succeed. TCS maintains a policy to ‘include without exception’ so that no person is left behind – and promotes The Inclusion Value model to ensure a total absence of discrimination judgement or biases within the workplace.
As a founding member of the World Economic Forum’s 2021 ‘Partnering for Racial Justice in Business’ initiative, TCS remains dedicated to breaking down workplace barriers, and actively raising the aspirations of ethnic minorities from within and outside the organisation to provide full support for professional growth.
