Team MRF Tyres bags European Rally Championship Award

Team has bagged the European Rally Championship 2022 Awards here at the prestigious Federation Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA) Gala where all the Champions and Championship winning Teams were awarded their titles.

The presentation marked the culmination of a victorious season for Team MRF Tyres, strengthening their place among top teams.

Arun Mammen, Vice-Chairman and Managing Director - MRF Ltd., received the Winning Team award, while Efren Llarena received the Winning Driver Title and Sara Fernandez received the Winning Co-Driver Title for the European Rally Championship. Javier Pardo of Team was the runner-up in the European Rally Championships 2022.

Speaking after collecting the award, Arun Mammen said, "It is indeed a proud and landmark moment in our journey as a Tyre company to be able to achieve this success in such a short period of time. We entered the ERC in 2020 and have been able to bring our technical and development skills to be able to fight against the top Tyre brands and win this Championship.

"This win means a lot to the team of MRF men and women back in the factories and India and is a stupendous achievement and is a realization of their hard work. We hope that this is the first of many to come," he was quoted as saying in a release on Sunday.

--IANS

bsk

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)