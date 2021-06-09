TeamLease Services posts consolidated fourth quarter profit of Rs 19.64 cr

-
ALSO READ
TeamLease Services rallies 17%, hits new high post March quarter results
Election results LIVE: Mamata wins Bengal, DMK TN, LDF Kerala, BJP Assam
Market Ahead, Feb 1: Top factors that could guide markets this week
Analysts cautious on corporate earnings growth amid Covid-led lockdown
What could India Inc's Q4 report card look like? Here's a glimpse
-
Staffing company TeamLease Services on Wednesday reported a consolidated profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 19.64 crore for the quarter ended March 2021.
The company had posted a loss of Rs 29.43 crore during the corresponding period of 2019-20, TeamLease Services said in a BSE filing.
Revenue from operations went up marginally by 1 per cent to Rs 1,340.52 crore, as compared to Rs 1,330.29 crore in Q4 FY20.
For the full fiscal 2020-21, the company's PAT more than doubled to Rs 78.47 crore compared to Rs 34.97 crore in FY20.
However, revenue from operations for FY21 dropped 6.13 per cent to Rs 4,881.45 crore as against Rs 5,200.72 crore in the previous fiscal.
"All of our businesses have surpassed pre-Covid levels with strong headcount growth in Q3 and Q4. This pandemic has given us an opportunity to strengthen our digitalisation strategy and accelerate client partnership initiatives on productivity enhancement.
"While the second wave of Covid can marginally impact growth in the current quarter, we continue to play to the market opportunities in the long run," TeamLease Services Managing Director Ashok Reddy said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU