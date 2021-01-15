Temasek-backed Fullerton India MD and CEO Rajashree Nambiar quits

Temasek-backed Credit Company (FICC) today said Rajashree Nambiar, its Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, has stepped down after a three-year stint to pursue outside interests. Nambiar will take on an advisory role during the transition period.

NBFC also announced senior leadership changes. Pavan Kaushal, present the Chief Risk Officer, has been appointed as Chief Operating Officer. Pankaj Malik will work is as Head of Strategy Execution, in addition to his role as Chief Financial Officer and Chief Compliance Officer, company said in a statement.

Kaushal and Malik will be part of an interim Executive Committee reporting to the Board of FICC. The company is wholly owned by Fullerton Financial Holding, which in turn is a wholly owned subsidiary of is Singapore based an investment company.

ALSO READ: Bad Bank: Good idea, but timing and execution being questioned

Sunil Kaw appointed as interim Chief Risk Officer.

The overall strategy and direction for the remain unchanged and will continue to be reviewed by the respective Boards from time to time, it added,

The company posted total income of Rs 2,626.13 crore in six months ended September 2020, up from Rs 2,555.8 crore in same period last year (September 2019). The net profit fell to Rs 183.9 crore in September 2020 from Rs 436.39 crore in September 2019. The impairment on financial instrument rose substantially to Rs 886.8 crore in six months to September 2020 from Rs 363.36 crore in September 2019. Its assets stood at Rs 29,168 crore at end of March 2020.