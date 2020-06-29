Tech firms' business with Huawei under threat over Indo-China row

Any further escalation in the India-China conflict may jeopardise Indian IT services firms’ business relationship with Huawei as many of them count the Chinese telecom giant as a client as well as a go-to-market partner. Among the Indian IT companies, top-tier firms such as TCS, Infosys, Wipro and Tech Mahindra are learnt to be service providers for Huawei.

Some of them have also forged strategic tie-ups, keeping in mind the larger business interest. Infosys, for example, has a partnership with Huawei in cloud and data analytics space while Tech Mahindra has tied up with the ...