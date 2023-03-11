Tech Mahindra names former Infosys President Mohit Joshi as MD and CEO

Tech Mahindra, India's sixth largest player, on Saturday announced the appointment of Mohit Joshi as MD & CEO designate. He will take over when CP Gurnani retires on December 19, 2023. He will join well before that date to allow for sufficient transition time.

The board of directors has approved the appointment for a period of five years with effect from December 20, 2023 to December 19, 2028 (both days inclusive). The aforesaid appointment would be subject to approval by the shareholders, said the company in a regulatory filing to exchanges.

Joshi is an veteran, where he is currently serving as the president. He has over two decades of experience in the enterprise technology software & consulting space and has worked with the largest corporations in the world in driving digital transformation and building thriving businesses.

At Infosys, Joshi is head of the global financial sServices & healthcare and the software businesses, which include Finacle (the banking platform) and the AI/automation portfolio. He also led sales operations and transformation for and executive responsibility for all large deals across the company. He is also responsible for the internal CIO function and the Knowledge Institute.

Prior to joining Infosys in 2000, Mohit worked with ABN AMRO and ANZ Grindlays in their corporate and investment bank.

TN Manoharan, chairperson of the NRC, said, “Mohit’s appointment is the successful culmination of a rigorous selection process during which the NRC evaluated a number of internal and external candidates. Mohit’s experience with digital transformation, new technologies and large deals will complement Tech Mahindra’s strategies and continue to build on the strong growth momentum demonstrated by the company.”