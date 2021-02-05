Tech Mahindra brings back Milind Kulkarni as CFO effective April 2

named Milind Kulkarni as its Chief Financial Officer (CFO) effective 2nd April 2021.

This will be Kulkarni's second stint as CFO, a position he held for five years from 2013-2018. He succeeds Manoj Bhat, who will be taking over as Group Chief Financial Officer, Mahindra & Mahindra Group as part of a leadership rotation strategy.

“It’s been a pleasure working with Manoj over the years, and I wish him all the best in his new role as the M&M Group’s Chief Financial Officer. He has been instrumental in spearheading the growth of the organization and I would like to thank him for his immense contributions to the finance function. I welcome Milind Kulkarni, who has worked with the company for over 19 years in multiple leadership roles including as CFO till May 2018, in his new role,” said CP Gurnani, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, in a statement.

A chartered accountant by profession, Kulkarni has been associated with since 2002. He has held key leadership positions at Tech Mahindra, including being the CFO of Tech Mahindra till May 2018 and in his current role as a senior advisor to the company.