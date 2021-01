Tech Mahindra may partner Reliance Jio to provide 5G solutions to world

As part of its aggressive foray into the 5G telecom network space, IT major Tech Mahindra (TechM) is open to collaborating with Reliance Jio, which has developed its own 5G network and plans to sell it globally.

TechM said it does not see Reliance as competition but rather as an ‘expansion of the industry’ through partnership. “The software capabilities that operators like Jio are building are likely to be offered to third party telcos…that provides a glorious opportunity for somebody like us, who are already doing a lot with operators worldwide, to tap these ...