JUST IN
Tata Motors' total sales in Q2 up 15.5% to 78,335 units in October
Whirlpool's India unit reports 39% drop in Q2 profit as costs increase
Nykaa posts surge of 4.5% in Q2 profit on strong festive season demand
Dhanuka Agritech Q2 net profit jumps 15%; board approves share buyback
PNB Q2 net profit falls 63% to Rs 411 crore on higher provisions
Equitas Small Finance Bank Q2 profit jumps over two-fold to Rs 116 crore
Tata Steel Q2 net profit down 87.3% to Rs 1,514 cr over decline in margins
L&T Q2 net profit rises 22.5%, revenue up 23% on strong order inflows
Castrol India net profit marginally up to Rs 187 crore in Sept quarter
Larsen & Toubro Q2 PAT jumps 26% to Rs 2,819 cr on higher revenue from ops
You are here: Home » Companies » Results
Sebi slaps Rs 21 cr fine on 52 entities in Religare Finvest fund case
Business Standard

Tech Mahindra Q2 consolidated PAT declines by 4% to Rs 1,285 crore

The company added over 5,000 people to its headcount during the latest September quarter, taking the overall employee base to 1.63 lakh

Topics
Tech Mahindra | Q2 results

Press Trust of India 

tech mahindra
tech mahindra

Tech Mahindra on Tuesday reported a 4 per cent decline in consolidated profit after tax at Rs 1,285 crore in the September quarter.

The country's fifth largest IT services exporter had reported a net profit of Rs 1,339 crore in the year-ago period.

The company's overall revenue rose 20.7 per cent to Rs 13,129 crore in the second quarter of the current fiscal. In the same period a year ago, it stood at Rs 10,881 crore, according to a statement.

Tech Mahindra's Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director C P Gurnani described the market conditions as "evolving" and said that supply side challenges continue.

It reported a total contract value of newly signed deals at USD 716 million for the September quarter as against USD 750 million in the year-ago period and USD 802 million in the preceding June quarter.

The company added over 5,000 people to its headcount during the latest September quarter, taking the overall employee base to 1.63 lakh.

Shares of the company closed 0.43 per cent higher at Rs 1.068.10 apiece on the BSE on Tuesday as against gains of 0.62 per cent on the benchmark

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Tech Mahindra

First Published: Tue, November 01 2022. 16:26 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.