Tech Mahindra Q2 net profit rises 26% to Rs 1,339 cr

IT firm Tech Mahindra on Monday reported 26% jump in consolidated net profit at Rs 1,339 crore for the quarter ending September 30, 2021. It was Rs 1,064 crore in the year-ago period.
The company also declared special dividend of Rs 15 per equity share of Rs 5 face value. Revenue from operations rose 16% to Rs 10,881 crore as against Rs 9,372 crore in year-ago period.
C P Gurnani, Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer, Tech Mahindra, said, “As we record our highest sequential growth in a decade, we remain committed to deliver longterm sustainable and profitable growth for the company. We have witnessed strong traction across all key markets as we invest in our digital capabilities through strategic partnerships."
