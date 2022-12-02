JUST IN
Mercedes-Benz India may post highest ever unit sales in 2022: MD & CEO
UPI volume cap deadline extended by 2 yrs in relief for PhonePe, Google Pay
DPIIT considering quality control norms for ceiling fan, smart meters
What does Gautam Adani's partial takeover of NDTV mean for television news?
Westlife eyes almost 3-fold sales growth in 5 yrs, to add 300 McDonald's
KreditBee raises $80 million in Series D from Premji Invest, others
Amara Raja to invest Rs 9,500 crore in Telangana battery-making unit
Credit Suisse shares set to end losing streak on halted outflows
Chip shortage to cause bigger hit to Dec production: Maruti Suzuki India
ONGC, IOCL, Vedanta's bonds worth $1.9 bn mature in FY23: Moody's
You are here: Home » Companies Â» News
Flu season starts, but demand for cough-cold meds remains weak
New UK govt examining our proposal, promised to come back soon: Narendran
Business Standard

Tech Mahindra signs MoU with Egyptian agency for delivery centre in Cairo

Facility will serve firm's clients across telecom, oil & gas, BFSI, Energy & Utilities and public sector; company to hire 1,000 staff to serve global and local customers from centre

Topics
Tech Mahindra | Egypt | IT companies

BS Reporter  |  New Delhi 

Tech Mahindra
Tech Mahindra has also partnered with the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology (MCIT) in Egypt, to be a partner of the Digital Transformation journey that the country is currently witnessing.

IT major Tech Mahindra on Friday announced that it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Information Technology Industry Development Agency (ITIDA) of Egypt to set up a global delivery centre in Cairo.

The new facility will serve Tech Mahindra’s clients across sectors such as telecom, oil & gas, BFSI (Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance), energy & utilities, and the public sector. Tech Mahindra aims to hire more than 1,000 employees over the next three years to serve both global and local customers from its newly inaugurated centre in Cairo.

The new centre will offer Artificial Intelligence, Big Data & Analytics, Cloud and 5G technologies. This is in line with Tech Mahindra’s plan to expand its global delivery centres and invest in up-skilling and re-skilling local Egyptian talent.

Harshvendra Soin, Global Chief People Officer and Head of Marketing, Tech Mahindra, said, “At Tech Mahindra, we are committed to diversifying our talent in delivery centres globally in the next few years. We want to widen the talent pool, improve agility to deliver solutions, and be closer to clients. We also have various up-skilling and re-skilling initiatives for our associates, enabling them to upgrade career opportunities and allowing us to retain the density of our talent pool.”

Tech Mahindra has also partnered with the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology (MCIT) in Egypt, to be a partner of the Digital Transformation journey that the country is currently witnessing.

Amr Talaat, Minister of Communications and Information Technology, said, "With its unique central location at the crossroads between 3 continents, Egypt delivers a resilient high-quality digital infrastructure, and provides a supportive legislative framework catching up with the global rapid growth. Our plentiful supply of tech talent is all set and ready at a competitive cost, with proven experience in business services delivery for global firms to more than 100 countries with 20 different languages.”

As part of its NXT.NOW framework, which aims to enhance ‘Human Centric Experience’, Tech Mahindra focuses on investing in emerging technologies and solutions that enable digital transformation and meet the evolving needs of the customer.

Ram Ramachandran, Senior Vice President & Head of Middle East and Africa at Tech Mahindra, said, "Egypt is a source of great talent and technical skills that can boost our service delivery in regional and global markets. It is also a key growth market for us in the MEA region; therefore, the launch of our technology centre operations in Cairo marks an exciting milestone for Tech Mahindra. We plan to support our Egyptian and global clients who want to operate in Egypt with a wide range of services and technological capabilities."

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Tech Mahindra

First Published: Fri, December 02 2022. 20:31 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.