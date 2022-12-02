Tech Mahindra signs MoU with Egyptian agency for delivery centre in Cairo

IT major on Friday announced that it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Industry Development Agency (ITIDA) of to set up a global delivery centre in Cairo.

The new facility will serve Tech Mahindra’s clients across sectors such as telecom, oil & gas, (Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance), energy & utilities, and the public sector. aims to hire more than 1,000 employees over the next three years to serve both global and local customers from its newly inaugurated centre in Cairo.

The new centre will offer Artificial Intelligence, Big Data & Analytics, Cloud and 5G technologies. This is in line with Tech Mahindra’s plan to expand its global delivery centres and invest in up-skilling and re-skilling local Egyptian talent.

Harshvendra Soin, Global Chief People Officer and Head of Marketing, Tech Mahindra, said, “At Tech Mahindra, we are committed to diversifying our talent in delivery centres globally in the next few years. We want to widen the talent pool, improve agility to deliver solutions, and be closer to clients. We also have various up-skilling and re-skilling initiatives for our associates, enabling them to upgrade career opportunities and allowing us to retain the density of our talent pool.”

has also partnered with the Ministry of Communications and (MCIT) in Egypt, to be a partner of the journey that the country is currently witnessing.

Amr Talaat, Minister of Communications and Information Technology, said, "With its unique central location at the crossroads between 3 continents, delivers a resilient high-quality digital infrastructure, and provides a supportive legislative framework catching up with the global rapid growth. Our plentiful supply of tech talent is all set and ready at a competitive cost, with proven experience in business services delivery for global firms to more than 100 countries with 20 different languages.”

As part of its NXT.NOW framework, which aims to enhance ‘Human Centric Experience’, Tech Mahindra focuses on investing in emerging technologies and solutions that enable and meet the evolving needs of the customer.

Ram Ramachandran, Senior Vice President & Head of Middle East and Africa at Tech Mahindra, said, " is a source of great talent and technical skills that can boost our service delivery in regional and global markets. It is also a key growth market for us in the MEA region; therefore, the launch of our technology centre operations in Cairo marks an exciting milestone for Tech Mahindra. We plan to support our Egyptian and global clients who want to operate in Egypt with a wide range of services and technological capabilities."