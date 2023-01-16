JUST IN
Tech spend to increase, we'll hire 30K in FY24: HCLTech CEO C Vijayakumar
Consumer companies push deal activity to 25-year high in 2022, shows data
Breather for Natco in Novartis cardiac drug case from Delhi High Court
Pending deal approvals: Industry participants flag lack of quorum at CCI
Ready homes likely to hit 6-year high in 2023, says Anarock report
Instamart tests Swiggy's appetite for biz growth amid rising losses
Advertising slowdown likely to weigh on IPL this year, say experts
India Inc business confidence hits a 2-year high in third quarter
ReNew setting up solar cell units at Rs 2,000 cr investment in Raj, Guj
No word from RBI yet on regulatory leeway for HDFC twins' merger
You are here: Home » Companies Â» News
Valuations, growth hopes to limit downsides for white goods firms
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Tech spend to increase, we'll hire 30K in FY24: HCLTech CEO C Vijayakumar

IT major HCLTech reported strong growth in net profit and operating margins in Q3FY23

Topics
HCL | HCL Tech | IT services

Sourabh Lele & Shivani Shinde 

C Vijayakumar, president and chief executive officer, HCL Technologies
C Vijayakumar

IT major HCLTech reported strong growth in net profit and operating margins in Q3FY23. C Vijayakumar, chief executive officer and managing director, in an interview to Sourabh Lele & Shivani Shinde says global technology spend will continue to increase despite macroeconomic challenges. Edited excerpts:

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on HCL

First Published: Mon, January 16 2023. 06:18 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.