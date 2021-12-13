Technology will empower a billion Indians: Microsoft India President

Microsoft has been in India for more than three decades and the country has been core in the company’s strategy. From a single centre in Hyderabad, it now has over 16,000 employees.

Anant Maheshwari, Microsoft India President, spoke to Shivani Shinde about the cloud opportunity, the metaverse and the regulatory landscape. Edited excerpts… How has tech adoption evolved here? We believe tech will empower a billion Indians. While there's been a lot of downside in the last couple of years, one a positive aspect has been how digital has come to support every sector of ...