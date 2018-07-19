Telangana govt orders cinemas to sell food and beverage only at MRP

The government of has cracked the whip on food and beverage prices at cinema multiplexes.

All cinema in the state have been directed by the legal metrology department to sell packaged eatables (including water) at no more than the printed maximum retail price (MRP) and warned of penal action in case of violations.

On receiving citizen complaints, the department's controller, Akun Sabharwal, held a meeting with owners and representatives of multiplexes and cinema on Wednesday. And, issued the direction. Unpacked items like popcorn and ice-cream are not to be sold in small, medium, big and jumbo forms.

In a press release, the department also clarified that each and every item’s weight or measure should clearly be visible on the packaging and on display boards. Establishments have until September 1 to print the price on the packaging. The current stock can be cleared by July 23; from July 24 to August 31, multiplexes can mention the weight by using tags or stamps. New packaging has to be used from September 1.





ALSO READ: Outside food gives multiplexes the jitters; PVR, Inox Leisure shares fall

In Maharashtra, a public interest suit has been filed by a Mumbai resident, Jainendra Baxi, that argues there is no legal or statutory provision prohibiting people from carrying personal food items into film The state's junior minister for food supplies had said prices of food items sold inside multiplexes need to be brought at par with market prices.