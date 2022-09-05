Telecom firms divided over spectrum allocation, seek clarity from DoT

As the (DoT) is looking to lay down a specific legal framework for the assignment of the 5G spectrum, major telcos are divided with proposing auction as the only way to allocate all kinds of airwaves, reported The Economic Times on Monday.

While, only wants the terrestrial access spectrum to be auctioned and satellite and backhaul airwaves to be granted administratively, Vodafone Idea wants all spectrum, except backhaul, to be auctioned, the report added.

All telcos have commented on devising a new legal framework to govern the nation's telecommunications sector, as a draft document is being prepared to be shared for further remarks from the stakeholders, officials told ET.



“As per Airtel, spectrum for satellite and backhaul purposes should be given administratively, while Vodafone Idea wants administrative allocation for backhaul airwaves and auction as the preferred way for access and satellite spectrum,” an official told ET.

As satellite and technology players are also opposing auction as the only way to allocate spectrum, the DoT "will study the comments of various stakeholders and see what best could be offered," an official told the business daily.

"We must establish a future-ready framework for development of the telecommunications sector and deployment of new technologies,” the official told ET.

The spectrum assignment is being done through a combination of policies and court orders, reported ET, quoting a consultation paper issued by DoT.

The DoT in the paper said, “A new law needs to bring in regulatory clarity and lay down a specific legal framework. The principle needs to be that spectrum will be assigned to best serve the common good and enable wide-spread access to telecommunication services.”

There is also a need for clarity for the allocation of satellite spectrum from the regulators. For this, the space department will frame the space policy, while the DoT will chart out a roadmap for the spectrum allocation. The DoT has also made a reference to the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) seeking recommendations for pricing and allocation methodology for satellite spectrum.

Meanwhile, telcos unanimously are also seeing a Convergence Act for regulating various communication services like over-the-top (OTT), DTH, and content, the newspaper reported. For the same, the telecom firms have reiterated their demand to regulate OTT communication services like WhatsApp, Signal, and Telegram.