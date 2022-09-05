Telecom firms divided over spectrum allocation, seek clarity from DoT

As the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) is looking to lay down a specific legal framework for the assignment of the 5G spectrum, major telcos are divided with Reliance Jio proposing auction as the only way to allocate all kinds of airwaves, reported The Economic Times on Monday.
While, Bharti Airtel only wants the terrestrial access spectrum to be auctioned and satellite and backhaul airwaves to be granted administratively, Vodafone Idea wants all spectrum, except backhaul, to be auctioned, the report added.
All telcos have commented on devising a new legal framework to govern the nation's telecommunications sector, as a draft document is being prepared to be shared for further remarks from the stakeholders, officials told ET.
Also Read | 45th Reliance AGM Meet 2022: New announcement, key points and highlights
“As per Airtel, spectrum for satellite and backhaul purposes should be given administratively, while Vodafone Idea wants administrative allocation for backhaul airwaves and auction as the preferred way for access and satellite spectrum,” an official told ET.
As satellite and technology players are also opposing auction as the only way to allocate spectrum, the DoT "will study the comments of various stakeholders and see what best could be offered," an official told the business daily.
"We must establish a future-ready framework for development of the telecommunications sector and deployment of new technologies,” the official told ET.
The spectrum assignment is being done through a combination of policies and court orders, reported ET, quoting a consultation paper issued by DoT.
The DoT in the paper said, “A new law needs to bring in regulatory clarity and lay down a specific legal framework. The principle needs to be that spectrum will be assigned to best serve the common good and enable wide-spread access to telecommunication services.”
There is also a need for clarity for the allocation of satellite spectrum from the regulators. For this, the space department will frame the space policy, while the DoT will chart out a roadmap for the spectrum allocation. The DoT has also made a reference to the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) seeking recommendations for pricing and allocation methodology for satellite spectrum.
Meanwhile, telcos unanimously are also seeing a Convergence Act for regulating various communication services like over-the-top (OTT), DTH, and content, the newspaper reported. For the same, the telecom firms have reiterated their demand to regulate OTT communication services like WhatsApp, Signal, and Telegram.
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
First Published: Mon, September 05 2022. 10:57 IST