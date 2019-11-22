Telcos' AGR dues to outweigh two-year breather for spectrum payment

The Cabinet decision to give a two-year moratorium to telecom companies for spectrum payment is too little, too late, senior executives said a day after the government announcement.

The relief, pegged at more than Rs 42,000 crore for three private telcos, may not help the industry as the government has made it clear that operators need to pay Rs 1.47 trillion dues of adjusted gross revenue (AGR) along with spectrum usage charges (SUC) within 90 days as the Supreme Court (SC) has directed. Incumbent telcos Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea have said they would go for a review ...