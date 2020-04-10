Telcos find some relief in lockdown, revenues rise 15% as usage picks pace

Revenues of telecom are estimated to have grown by 15 per cent in the quarter ended March 31, compared with the previous quarter, thanks to a surge in data consumption as a large number of office workers shifted to work from home and people were forced to stay indoors owing to the pandemic.



Based on feedback from its members, which include Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, and Reliance Jio, among others, the (COAI) projects that the average revenue per user in Q4FY20 will be Rs 140-145, up from Rs 124 in the December quarter.



Rajan Matthew, director general, COAI, said: “The increase in revenues has primarily been because of a spurt in demand for data. (Telecom) traffic jumped by 15 to 30 per cent in March as the was followed by work from home. This is despite the fact that net subscriber addition for March was only 0.5 million, as against an average of 2.5 million per month, due to the and limited scope of adding fresh subscribers.”



Revenues, he said, would have been even higher if had not given Rs 600 crore worth of freebies, in terms of more data and minutes of usage, to customers at the same price after Covid-19 started spreading.



estimate that they will end the current financial year with revenue growth of 10-12 per cent as data usage continues to grow, with online e-classes in schools being kicked off. They also do not see any decline in the number of subscribers due to the economic crisis as mobiles have become the only essential source of communication. And once the is lifted, net addition per month is expected to become normal.



According to COAI members’ projections, will hit an ARPU of around Rs 180 by the year end, which is close to their pre-Covid estimates of Rs 200, which assumed there would be another price hike.





Telecom service providers could be close to that target despite the fact that a tariff hike looks difficult and can only happen if the economy stabilises after the spread of Covid-19 is contained.



Capital investment in FY20 is expected to be $ 3-4 billion, or half of what it was last year at $6-8 billion. Matthew said it was because most of them had completed their 4G investments, and that fresh investments would only be required for auctions and 5G. “If the auction happens at all, it will not be before the fourth quarter of this financial year,” he added.



The ARPU issue, based on the Supreme Court order, is still hovering on the horizon and could put serious burden on the industry. Also, feedback from the government to get back its advance GST payments of Rs 35,000 crore is not encouraging as the government faces economic challenges and has to finance revival packages for Covid-19.



Says a senior executive of a telecom company: “When one says that Rs 45,000 crore is lying in the USO fund, it just means it is in the books and can be called for when required. But with the government facing serious challenges to combat Covid-19, it is highly unlikely that it will be called for growing the ”