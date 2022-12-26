JUST IN
Business Standard

Telecom firms get green signal for towers, services on railway land

The move is likely to give 5G network a boost

Topics
Indian Railways | telecom services | Telcos

Dhruvaksh Saha & Subhayan Chakraborty  |  New Delhi 

Indian Railways, solar energy, COP27
Business Standard previously reported that the ministry was in touch with private network operators to explore a direct leap to 5G for its own network

The Ministry of Railways has opened its telecommunication services to private players, allowing them to install towers on land owned by it, Business Standard has learnt. So far, this right was reserved only for its own telecom arm — RailTel Corporation of India.

First Published: Mon, December 26 2022. 06:15 IST


