Telcos may have to spend Rs 1.25 trn on court cases, stare at huge loss

An adverse fallout of litigation on many unresolved issues in the Indian telecom sector may cost service providers a fortune. They might have to fork out Rs 1.25 trillion to Rs 1.5 trillion in important cases pending in the country’s courts, especially the Supreme Court.

The government has filed the cases for recovering money. The disputes, which have many twists and turns and have gone through courts and quasi-judicial bodies for many years, have some key issues. For instance, one is the definition of what constitutes adjusted gross revenue (AGR), which is the basis of ...