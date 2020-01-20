Telcos move SC for more time on AGR dues; urgent hearing likely on Tuesday

Three telecom operators on Monday filed a “modification application” in the Supreme Court, seeking a change in the 90-day payment deadline for dues on account of (AGR) as well as permission to engage with the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) on the terms and timing of payment.

Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, and the Tata group, including Hughes Telecom (which was later named TTSL Maharashtra), have requested the court to list their petition for urgent hearing on Tuesday, as the deadline for them to pay Rs 1.47 trillion as AGR ends on January 24.

The court, on October 24 last year, had ordered telecom to pay their licence fees and spectrum user charges (SUCs) within 90 days. Failure to do so could lead to contempt of court.

Spokespersons for the three and groups did not respond or comment on the matter. According to sources in the DoT, the department will not do anything that is against the order.

The plea, apart from holding off the telcos’ earlier plan to go for a curative petition, is aimed at not only getting more time to make the AGR payment but also, if the apex court allows, negotiate with the DoT for a staggered payment scheme, just as it was able to get while paying for spectrum.

In the case of spectrum, the DoT agreed to a staggered payment scheme for 16 years with a two-year moratorium and an upfront payment of 25 per cent to 35 per cent, depending on the spectrum band that a telco bought. Responding to the financial stress in the industry, especially in the case of Vodafone Idea, the government recently offered another additional two years’ moratorium from next financial year. That would mean forgoing revenues of around Rs 50,000 crore temporarily for the next two financial years.

However, failure to get relief would put the industry in major financial stress and, analysts say, could mean the end of the road for Vodafone Idea, which is highly leveraged and has made it clear that it will have no choice but to close down operations. The move, however, has hardly any impact on Reliance Jio, which has to fork out Rs 60 crore as AGR dues and, sources say, it is planning to pay the entire amount before the deadline. A query to Jio did not elicit any response.

Bharti Airtel, according to sources, will also have to pay Rs 2,100 crore arising out of dues on Telenor’s account (the firm merged with Bharti Airtel).

Sources said Sunil Mittal, chairman of Bharti Airtel, and Kumar Mangalam Birla, chairman of Vodafone Idea, were believed to have met Telecom Secretary Anshu Prakash on Saturday to discuss the dues and the way ahead for them.

Telecom are having discussions on a possible staggered payment plan. The Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI), the apex association of the industry, had suggested a 10-year payment scheme with a two-year moratorium, assuming that there would be no interest or penalty.

Companies argue the government has earned about Rs 17,500 crore as licence fees and SUCs. “We are no longer questioning the amount that we have to pay. The important question is how do we pay it in a staggered way especially as most of the companies are public limited with shareholders and ensure it is a viable business,” said Rajan Mathew, director general, COAI.

Mathew said the government had a cushion as the union budget had not factored in this large amount from AGR dues fixing the revenues from license fee and SUC in this budget.

He points out that companies are in discussions to look for a model by which they do not have to take huge additional burden on their books every year as a result of the AGR dues. “Our plea will be for a reduction in license fee and SUC which totally comes to 13 per cent of AGR. We will appeal to the government that they could reduce this amount in such a way that it could neutralize the additional burden due to the AGR dues. Also with more tariffs and revenues, the overall amount of SUC and license fee will any case go up”.

The four companies appealing before the top court have to fork out a total of Rs 105,228 crore based on calculations made by the telecom department on their total dues. has to pay the most: Rs 53,000 crore based on DoT estimates.

Based on these calculations the four players have to pay industry over Rs 10,000 crore if they fork out 10 per cent upfront this financial year or double the amount if it is pegged at 20 per cent. However, if the total amount of all telcos is recovered the upfront payment would be to the tune of Rs 14,000 crore at 10 per cent and double that amount at 20 per cent. However, analysts say if the If the SUC and license fee are halved by the government it could mean savings of around Rs 8,500 crore for the companies annually.

The Tata group does not have any telecom business currently.