Telcos, phone makers in discussion for affordable rollout of 5G: Report

-
ALSO READ
What does Adani's 5G spectrum bid mean for the likes of Jio and Airtel?
Airtel pays Rs 8,312 crore ahead of schedule for 5G spectrum dues
Jio, Airtel poised to gain at Vodafone Idea's expense in 5G auction
Airtel completes country's first 5G private network trial at Bosch unit
No fuss, no follow up: Mittal praises govt on quick spectrum allocation
-
Telecom firms and smartphone companies are looking to collaborate to provide affordable options for 5G phones and connections as rollout nears, reported The Economic Times on Thursday, quoting industry executives and handset makers.
According to officials, subsidising the device cost and offering a 5G connection may not be enough or easy, as a result, to offer attractive offers to users, carriers are exploring bundling in unlimited data, OTT services, and gaming, among others, reported ET.
Realme India is working with Bharti Airtel for its C-series models, company CEO Madhav Seth told ET.
Also Read: After 5G auction, analysts expect telecom firms to increase rates again
"We are already working with telcos closely for testing 5G services, along with exploring bundling offers for consumers. We have already started doing that with Airtel for our C-series smartphones," Sheth told the newspaper.
"These are data add-ons, cashback, etc. Any Airtel user gets Rs 750 off when buying the Realme C30," he told ET.
Realme will eventually try to apply the same strategy with multiple devices, he said.
While other smartphone companies are yet to announce such partnerships for the affordable rollout of the 5G network, Xiaomi, Oppo, Vivo, and Samsung said previously that they were working with telecom firms on various consumer use cases.
This comes after Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani on Monday announced that the company will invest Rs 2 trillion to launch 5G mobile internet services in India by Diwali in key metro cities, namely Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, and Bengaluru. Subsequently, the company will increase its footprint to deliver Jio 5G in every part by December 2023.
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
First Published: Thu, September 01 2022. 14:37 IST